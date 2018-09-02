Everton Boss Marco Silva Admits Toffees 'Didn't Perform Well' After 1-1 Draw With Huddersfield

Everton manager Marco Silva admitted that his side 'didn't perform well' after the Blues were held to a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Toffees enjoyed plenty of possession during the match but fell behind against the run of play as Philip Billing headed in from a corner, but responded immediately as Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted a Lucas Digne cross to share the spoils.

Quoted by Sky Sports, the Portuguese chief did not hide away from his team's performance in post-match press conference.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

He said: "There was a lack of creativity in the last moment. We can do fast things, but our players have to think in a different way as well.

"Of course we prepared to win the game, but the Premier League is always tough. You have to prove in every match and it wasn't the best performance.

"I didn't see a good game, and this can happen. We were too slow in possession and we have to move faster as they played to defend.

"We knew they would come here playing this way so it's something we have to work on."

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

"We played slow in the second half and when you lose an important player like Theo, it wasn't a great moment for us but we have to work harder.

"I think the international break is important for us. We didn't have a lot of solutions on the bench to find creativity, and I hope in the next 10 to 15 days some of the players can return to the sessions to help us."

Ben Early/GettyImages

Everton came close in the second half as Ademola Lookman's cross missed both Calvert-Lewin and Gylfi Sigurdsson by the smallest of margins, and the lack of firepower up front was evident as the visitors frustrated them throughout the game.

Despite the disappointment of dropping points, Everton extend their unbeaten start of the season going into the international break.

Everton will face the winless West Ham United in their first game after the international break, with Silva hoping for an improvement in his side's performance levels.