Everton Fans React Angrily After Cenk Tosun 'Punched in the Face' During Huddersfield Draw

By 90Min
September 02, 2018

Everton fans have expressed their anger and frustration on social media at not being awarded a penalty after striker Cenk Tosun appeared to be caught in the face by Huddersfield defender Terence Kongolo.

The incident occurred late in Everton's 1-1 draw with Huddersfield and was missed by match officials at the time.

Tosun had just missed the opportunity to score with a header when Kongolo appeared to strike the Turkish international with his arm, much to the fury of some Everton supporters.

Ben Early/GettyImages

Little was made of the incident afterwards, however, and play continued with the match finishing level. Huddersfield had taken the lead in the match though Philip Billing, before Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised for the Toffees two minutes later.

Everton are currently unbeaten in the Premier League so far this season - one of just six sides to boast such a record - and sit in seventh position in the table.

The result was Everton's third draw in four matches at Goodison Park, and as such it can be seen why there was such frustration from the Toffees fans over not getting a late penalty.

Due to the fact that there was no action taken regarding the incident at the time of the clash by the match officials, the Football Association are entitled to take retrospective action against Terence Kongolo.

A three-match ban is the usual punishment for players involved in incidents like these, as has been seen from a number of similar incidents last season.

Huddersfield's Kongolo has only been sent off once in his career, receiving a second yellow card for Feyernoord back in 2012/13.


The FA have made no indication so far that they are investigating the incident.

