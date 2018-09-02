Fans React to Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson's Performance Against Leicester City

A section of Liverpool supporters took to social media to slam captain Jordan Henderson after his latest display during his side’s 2-1 victory over Leicester City on Saturday.

The 28-year-old midfielder was making his first start of the season for the Reds coming in for the impressive Naby Keita and some Reds fans were unimpressed by his performance.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Fans took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the performance of their captain. Here is a collection of some of the tweets:

Keïta should never be displaced by Henderson ever again. — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) September 1, 2018

Hope Klopp never play Henderson and Milner together, we need Keita for more creative midfielder https://t.co/gA4lUoiItp — Benny Firmino (@bennyrabbani_) September 2, 2018

Henderson himself would know he’s had a bad game,onto the next and forget about it https://t.co/CWFT5WzHcv — Boss Tha' (@AntSweeney) September 2, 2018

Its not that Henderson’s bad, but Leicester pressed our midfield hard and Keita has the skills to beat that and keep the ball. I’ll also say Gini, Milner and Hendo shouldn’t be our midfield in an away game unless injuries dictate. Gini goes missing more often than not away. — Lord Vincent (@vincentbrownlow) September 2, 2018

Liverpool fans when they see Henderson starting over Keita pic.twitter.com/FlQddLTgbg — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) September 1, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp explained that Henderson’s selection in the team was down to the fact that he wanted his team to be ‘rock solid’ at the King Power Stadium (via Liverpoolfc.com).

Henderson was Klopp’s only change from the team that beat Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend. And ahead of the game Klopp said, “I thought it made sense for the game today. We have to be, if you want, rock solid, in all departments because Leicester is a good football-playing side, so we need to defend very well, to be really compact and all different things so it helps when the boys are used to this.

“This midfield played pretty much the last third of the last season unchanged, so that’s the reason.

“On the other hand, it’s about being fresh and all that stuff.”