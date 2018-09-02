Fulham Boss Slavisa Jokanovic Admits 'Mixed Opinions' After Throwing Away Lead in 2-2 Brighton Draw

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic admitted to holding 'mixed opinions' about his side's performance after the Cottagers threw away a two-goal lead to draw at Brighton.

Jokanovic's side defended well in the first half and earned their reward for their patience when Andre Schurrle got on the end of a brilliant pass from Jean Michael Seri to put his side 1-0 up.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Fulham then doubled their lead in the second half through the in-form Aleksandar Mitrovic, only to see their hard work undone by two mistakes which led to goals for Brighton striker Glenn Murray.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Jokanovic said: "We have mixed opinion about the game. We must be disappointed after playing professional for one hour, offering a really solid performance at 2-0 up.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"Other end, this is our first point away from home, and this point probably shows our ambition, our way to be competitive, to be in all of the games. This isn't an easy place to come, it's the Premier League, and it can be hard for us if we make some kind of sloppy mistakes.

"It's a mixed situation. We made two sloppy mistakes, and we paid an expensive price. If you make mistakes like we did today, crucial mistakes, then it's normal to pay an expensive price.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"We showed ambition, the quality. At the end it's a mixed sensation in this moment, we showed great ambition for our supporters, but we go away a little disappointed for our first away point in the Premier League."

Fulham will travel to Manchester after the international break to take on reigning champions Manchester City in what is bound to be a rigorous test for Jokanovic's side.