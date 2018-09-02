Greek Giants Olympiacos Announce Signing of Former Manchester City Midfielder Yaya Toure

Greek side Olympiacos officially announced the signing of free agent Yaya Toure on Sunday evening.

The former Manchester City midfielder, whose contract with the English champions expired on June 30th, returns to Athens to link up once more with the Erythrolefkoi.

Whilst the Greek club are yet to reveal the length of Toure's deal, the Mirror reports that Toure will earn around £2m after tax.





The Ivorian midfielder played for Olympiacos in the 2005/06 season, scoring three goals in 26 appearances before he joined Monaco.

Toure became a star at Manchester City, where he was a Citizen for eight years, winning the Premier League (three times), League Cup (three times) and FA Cup (once). He also tallied 79 goals and 50 assists in 316 appearances for City.

At 35, Toure's best years may be behind him, but there were rumours of a London-based club willing to take a chance on him, thanks in large part to his agent's teasing tweets about him completing a medical in the capital.

🔥🔥🔥 Toure @YayaToure has passed a medical in London. Yaya is close to signing a new contract. — Dimitry Seluk (@dmitriseluk) August 28, 2018

He now joins Olympiacos, currently 5th in the Greek Super League, and will have another opportunity to showcase his skills on the European stage after the Greek giants progressed to the Europa League group stages at the expense of Burnley