John Hartson Suggests West Ham Midfielder Needs to Play in a More Advanced Role to Achieve Success

Former Celtic striker John Hartson has suggested that West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere needs to play further forward on the pitch, as he struggles to be influential in his current role.

So far this season Wilshere has featured as a central midfielder, but has failed to impress as his side have slumped to four consecutive defeats, leaving West Ham at the very bottom of the Premier League.

Hartson, working as a pundit for BT Sport, was asked about Wilshere's performances so far to which he responded: “With Wilshere you’ve got to play him further up the pitch as that’s where he is most effective.





“I don’t think he covers the ground anymore, you can’t expect him to track back and then get up.

“I think Jack Wilshere is a forward minded player, he threads those little passes through with the right weight of pass and I think he has got to play further up the pitch and keep him there.

Jack Wilshere: Has completed the most dribbles of players to boast a 100% success rate after three matches of the Premier League season (9), with Luke Shaw second (6) pic.twitter.com/0QxCqyupyc — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 29, 2018

“He’s not that effective when he gets the ball off the back four, he’s not doing anything there.

“His best position is being a threat in the final third.”

Hartson was disputing claims from fellow pundit Robbie Savage, who claimed that Wilshere's best role was in this deeper position. Savage stated that Wilshere is capable of taking the ball from his defender and advancing the play, but Hartson was quick to stress that he is yet to excel in this role.

Wilshere is yet to register either a goal or an assist so far this season, and will be incredibly frustrated that he has not been able to exert his influence in any of his appearances so far this season.

His well-documented difficulties with injuries are widely believed to be a major factor in Wilshere's career struggles, ultimately leading to his release from Arsenal after failing to realise his potential. He will be desperate to rediscover his form, but has struggled to do so in the Premier League this season.