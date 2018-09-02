Liverpool Boss Klopp Reveals Why He Dropped Midfield Ace Keïta For the Match vs Leicester City

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has revealed why he opted to drop Naby Keïta to the bench for the Reds' 2-1 win over Leicester City on Saturday, claiming that he believed captain Jordan Henderson offered more solidity in midfield.

Speaking after his side's victory via the Mirror, Klopp explained his decision to bench the Guinean star, claiming: "I thought it made sense for the game today.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"We have to be rock solid in all departments because Leicester is a good football-playing side, so we need to defend very well, to be really compact and all different things so it helps when the boys are used to this.





"This midfield played pretty much the last third of the last season unchanged, so that’s the reason. On the other hand, it’s about being fresh and all that stuff.”

Liverpool's win over the Foxes saw them extend their perfect opening start to the new season, winning all four of their opening matches and conceding just one goal. Sitting at the top of the table on goal difference, the Reds will head into the international break confident that they can challenge for the league title this year, having been matched only by Chelsea in terms of points so far.





Meanwhile, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has claimed that Klopp will lay down the law to defender Virgil van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson, following their role in gifting Leicester City a goal in Saturday's win. The former Liverpool player claimed that despite Klopp's jovial public persona, he will be keen to ensure that his defence learn from their mistakes.