Liverpool Fans Hail Jurgen Klopp's Decision to Play 'Outstanding' Youngster After Stunning Displays

Liverpool have enjoyed a stunning start to the new Premier League season. They currently boast a 100 per cent record, and have continued dominating teams despite the absence of self-proclaimed superstar Dejan Lovren.

Lovren has struggled with a stomach problem since the end of last season, and has yet to return to training with Liverpool following the World Cup. Many fans would have expected Joel Matip to fill in for Lovren, but that job has instead gone to 21-year-old Joe Gomez.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

When fit, Gomez has regularly featured as a right back for Jurgen Klopp's side. However, Klopp was confident enough to field Gomez as a centre back, preferring the Englishman to the much more experienced Joel Matip.

Gomez has been incredibly impressive for Liverpool, helping his side keep three clean sheets so far, and fans have been expressing their excitement over Gomez's outstanding form on Twitter.

Joe Gomez was IMMENSE today. Controlled every area and opponent with ease, calm and quality. Made a few crucial last ditch efforts, with the one on Maddison in the beginning of 2nd standing out. Carried Van Dijk, believe it or not. His best game in a LFC shirt today, no doubt — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) September 1, 2018

Virgil Van Dijk has been fantastic for Liverpool since his record-breaking move from Southampton, and has now formed a formidable partnership with Gomez. The two appear to work well together, and complement each other's playing styles perfectly.





His performance against Leicester City was very impressive. He made three interceptions, but his highlight of the game was undoubtedly an incredible block to deny a clear goalscoring opportunity from James Maddison.

Joe Gomez man of the match by some margin. All the boy needed was to stay injury free and get rid of his lapses of concentration.



Look at him now. #LFC #LEILIV — Enganche (@srijandeep) September 1, 2018





It’s fair to say Joe Gomez has took the CB spot trusted by Klopp with impressive performances, in his first 4 PL games. Deserves his spot with his excellent reading of the game and concentration. The real test for him is in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/3VjahP4zIT — Samue (@VintageSalah) September 1, 2018

Lovren is expected to return to training soon, meaning Klopp will be forced to decide between Lovren, Gomez and Matip as to who will partner Van Dijk. Lovren and Van Dijk formed an impressive partnership last season, but Klopp will certainly struggle to remove Gomez from the starting lineup.

Gomez could be moved to either full back position, but that would mean dropping one of Andy Robertson or Trent Alexander-Arnold, which would surely be unlikely. Both full backs have emerged as key players under Klopp, meaning Lovren will struggle to make an immediate return to Liverpool's side.

Gomez received countless plaudits from fans on Twitter, and rightly so.

Thought Joe Gomez was #LFC’s best player by some distance today. So strong and composed. Growing in stature with every game this season. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) September 1, 2018

We actually defended pretty well there. They only had one proper chance, bar the one when our goalie decided to make things a bit interesting. Joe Gomez was outstanding. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) September 1, 2018

Joe Gomez was the best player on the pitch today. Playing like a seasoned Italian centre-half at the age of just 21. Not just the future, but also the present. His intelligence and ability to read the opposition is immense. A top three performing CB in the PL so far this season. — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) September 1, 2018

Joe Gomez is what City wanted John Stones to be. The lad was a beast again today. Virgil constantly running forward says a lot about the confidence he has in Joe. This partnership is quickly blossoming into one of the best. — Jez 🤙🏻 (@Sadiosaurus) August 25, 2018

Looking forward, Liverpool will face some tough tests. Firstly, Gomez will be tasked with controlling Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, before clashes with Southampton, Chelsea and Manchester City.

It will certainly be a tough challenge for Gomez, but all the signs suggest that he has what it takes to deal with the various threats. This could truly be a breakout season for the youngster.