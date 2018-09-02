Liverpool Fans Identify 'Ideal Replacement' For Adam Lallana Following 2-1 Leicester City Win

By 90Min
September 02, 2018

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to urge their club to sign Leicester City midfield maestro James Maddison, suggesting that the Foxes ace would be an ideal replacement for Adam Lallana.

The 21-year-old, who joined the East Midlands side from Norwich City in the summer transfer window, impressed for the Foxes against Liverpool, and put in a performance that saw Reds fans take to Twitter to eye up the youngster as a long-term successor to Adam Lallana.

Despite playing just three minutes in Liverpool's opening four matches so far this season, the 30-year-old has been handed a recall to Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming international fixtures. Lallana has recently recovered from a hamstring injury that saw him ruled out for much of last season, and looks unlikely to start many games for his side this season.

Maddison made a name for himself in the Championship with Norwich City last season, scoring 15 goals and providing 11 assists as he built his reputation as an exciting young attacking midfielder. The former Coventry City man is already looking at home in the Premier League, and the Foxes will do well to hang onto the prodigious talent in the long term.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has revealed that he chose to drop Naby Keïta from his side to face the Foxes as he believed captain Jordan Henderson would offer his side more solidity in midfield. The Reds ran out comfortable winners, with goals from Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino sealing the win.

      Double Bogey (+2)