Manuel Pellegrini Admits He's 'Very Worried' About West Ham's Poor Start After Wolves Defeat

Manuel Pellegrini has admitted he's 'very worried' about West Ham's bad start to the Premier League season after their 1-0 home defeat to Wolves.



The game looked to be heading for a draw, however in the 92nd minute substitute Adama Traore struck the ball beyond Lukasz Fabianski to snatch all three points for Wolves.

The defeat means West Ham have now lost all four of their opening games this season - the first time this has happened since the 2010/11 season when they were relegated.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

The pressure is really beginning to mount on the Hammers heading into the international break, and speaking to Sky Sports after the game Pellegrini admitted he's very worried by his side's poor start to the season.





He said: "We knew before we started that we had a tough start, seven difficult games.



"I don't think it is a bad start, it is a very bad start. We didn't think we'd lose six points here at home. He at home to lose we must be very worried. But I think everyone inside the club is calm. We need to be calm.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

"I think we have a strong squad and we are going to have better performances in the future. But of course, when you start with no points in four games it is difficult."



It was a tense affair for the majority of the game with both sides looking for their first win of the season. West Ham fans will feel hard done by having conceded so late on in the game, however when asked whether he felt his side deserved a point from the game, Pellegrini insisted his side must move on regardless.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

He added: "In football you win if you don't make mistakes or you lose if you make some mistakes so that is part of the negative result we have in this moment.





"It was one stupid action in the last minute of the game that lost us this game but we cannot continue talking about what we deserved.



"I don't compare one week with the other one. I must see the table and we've played four games and we don't have one point."