Nuno Espirito Santo Hails 'Massive' Victory After Wolves Net Late Winner Against West Ham

September 02, 2018

Nuno Espirito Santo has hailed his Wolves side's performance during their 1-0 win over West Ham at the London Stadium.

After a fairly uneventful first half, both sides came out swinging in the second half looking for their first wins of the season. 

Then just when it looked as thought he points would be shared, substitute Adama Traore struck beyond Lukasz Fabianski in the 92nd minute to hand Wolves all three points.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Santo admitted he feels the win is a step in the right direction for his side and praise the fan's support during the game. 


He said: "It feels good. Even if we didn't win I would be happy because we worked hard. We are happy and for our fans, it's massive, to come here and get three points.

"It means more for our fans. The way they travel, the way they celebrated at the end of course it's special because it was a tough game. It's one step more in the way we want to go."

He'll have been delighted with the result which gave his side their first top flight win since February 2012, and Santo went onto admit that he is eye further improvements from his side after the international break.

He added: "Sometimes you have to be more clinical. This is what we will look for in the next game. Now we have international break. The boys in their national teams go and the way we worked, this is our reference point for when we come back.

"Now is the moment to look at the first few games, the way we started and the way we prepared in pre-season. The things we are doing means the work was well done but we still have to improve. Now, let's work hard on other aspects of our game."

Wolves fans will be celebrating this win for a while, but will be hoping their side can make it back to back wins when they host Burnley once the squad reconvene after the international break.

