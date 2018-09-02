Rafa Benitez Remaining 'Optimistic' After Newcastle's Spirited 2-1 Loss at Manchester City

By 90Min
September 02, 2018

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez is remaining optimistic despite his side's 2-1 loss away at Manchester City which saw the Magpies drop into the bottom three.

Newcastle put up a brave fight at the home of the champions, briefly giving City a scare by equalising on the half hour mark. 

The home side would ultimately prove too strong for Benitez's side, but the defensive effort put in by the Toon should stand them in good stead as the season progresses. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Speaking to reporters as quoted by the Northern Echo, Benitez remained upbeat about his side's performances in the Premier League thus far.

He said: “You have to be optimistic because the team was doing well in the last four games, three against three of the best teams in England and we were close. 


"I don’t say we deserved more or less, but we were close. And against Cardiff with ten players, we missed a penalty when we could have got three points.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The Spaniard also praised his team for their togetherness in their clash against a more talented side.

He added: “I was pleased with some things, but disappointed in the end because you want to get a result. The team effort was there and the mentality, you could see the players were fighting for each other."

Benitez now has two weeks to regroup with his squad before his side welcome Arsenal to St James' Park in yet another tough fixture.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)