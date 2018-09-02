Report Claims Jose Mourinho Urged Manchester United Not to Sign Cristiano Ronaldo This Summer

Jose Mourinho reportedly told Manchester United bosses not to try to sign Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

The 33-year-old quit Real Madrid this summer after nine years at the club, signing for Italian side Juventus after significant speculation across the continent - with Manchester United one of the clubs heavily linked with a move for the player.

However, according to the Mirror, United boss Mourinho was against a move for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Mourinho is said to have felt that handing Real Madrid £90m in transfer fees for a player who would also demand wages in excess of £500,000-a-week made little sense when his top priority for the summer had been defensive reinforcements.

The Portuguese manager's stance ended up backfiring as United chiefs failed to deliver on those defensive targets this summer, with the Manchester club missing out on Toby Alderweireld, Harry Maguire and Diego Godin.

That has led to a furious dispute between Mourinho and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward at the beginning of this season.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

United have already suffered defeats to Brighton and Tottenham at the beginning of this campaign, with both matches highlighting the side's defensive frailties.

The poor results and ongoing spat with Woodward have surprisingly even led to some speculation that Mourinho is fighting for his future in United's upcoming games.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Former Manchester United star Ronaldo is set for a return to Manchester in October with his new club Juventus, after United drew the Italian giants in the Champions League group stage this season.

Mourinho has reportedly continued to be incensed that his employers refused to invest more than £75m this summer - signing Brazilian midfielder Fred, teenage defender Diogo Dalot and third-choice goalkeeper Lee Grant.

He spent the summer urging them to splash the cash on defensive improvements which he felt were necessary to mount a sustained challenge for the top trophies.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Despite the disappointing summer and rocky start to the season, Mourinho has insisted he remains one of the game’s greatest managers.

Manchester United face Burnley on Sunday as Mourinho looks to bounce back from defeats in his last two matches.