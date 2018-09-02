'Waste of Space': Liverpool Fans Furious Over Out of Favour Star's Failed Transfer

By 90Min
September 02, 2018

Liverpool fans have reacted angrily on social media towards out of favour star Lazar Markovic, whose £2.9m move to Anderlecht broke down after the Serbian couldn't agree personal terms.

According to Liverpool Echo reporter James Pearce, Markovic had been set to leave Anfield for the Belgian club this summer and the 24-year-old had even gone so far as to travel out to the country.

However, in the eleventh hour, the deal collapsed, as reported by the Liverpool Echo.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

It is believed that the Serbian winger failed to agree personal terms with the Belgian club and therefore saw the deal break down, meaning he could well leave Anfield on a free next summer and see the Merseyside club miss out on any potential cash-in.

The deal with Anderlecht had reportedly included a 50% sell-on clause should Anderlecht make significant profit on the player in the future.

It would have meant that if Markovic managed to turn his career around in Belgium, Liverpool would still have been set to make money on a player who could never prove his worth in England.

During his time on Merseyside, Markovic was sent out on loan to Anderlecht, Hull City and Sporting CP, though was mostly ineffectual at those clubs too.

Despite this, Anderlecht had been willing to give the Serbian player another chance, and there was also reported interest from Greek side PAOK. However, due to the sticking point over personal terms, Markovic will now remain at Anfield, unneeded and likely quite some distance from challenging for a place in the starting squad.

Understandably, after missing out on what could have been decent money both now and in the future for a failed player, Liverpool fans were not best pleased with Markovic.

Several called for their club to terminate Markovic's contract early, taking the hit of whatever compensation would be required in doing so.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)