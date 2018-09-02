'Waste of Space': Liverpool Fans Furious Over Out of Favour Star's Failed Transfer

Liverpool fans have reacted angrily on social media towards out of favour star Lazar Markovic, whose £2.9m move to Anderlecht broke down after the Serbian couldn't agree personal terms.

According to Liverpool Echo reporter James Pearce, Markovic had been set to leave Anfield for the Belgian club this summer and the 24-year-old had even gone so far as to travel out to the country.

However, in the eleventh hour, the deal collapsed, as reported by the Liverpool Echo.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

It is believed that the Serbian winger failed to agree personal terms with the Belgian club and therefore saw the deal break down, meaning he could well leave Anfield on a free next summer and see the Merseyside club miss out on any potential cash-in.

Couldn’t agree personal terms. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) August 31, 2018

The deal with Anderlecht had reportedly included a 50% sell-on clause should Anderlecht make significant profit on the player in the future.

End his contract now — James Hampson (@james_hampson7) August 31, 2018

It would have meant that if Markovic managed to turn his career around in Belgium, Liverpool would still have been set to make money on a player who could never prove his worth in England.

Surely he’d know the personal terms before flying there? He had no intention of leaving I bet. — Paul Tasker (@taskerpaul) September 1, 2018

During his time on Merseyside, Markovic was sent out on loan to Anderlecht, Hull City and Sporting CP, though was mostly ineffectual at those clubs too.

For the sake of the measly £2.9m fee and whatever it would take to ‘compensate’ him could they not just terminate his contract and be rid? — Ian Greer (@Ian_Tex_Greer) September 1, 2018

Despite this, Anderlecht had been willing to give the Serbian player another chance, and there was also reported interest from Greek side PAOK. However, due to the sticking point over personal terms, Markovic will now remain at Anfield, unneeded and likely quite some distance from challenging for a place in the starting squad.

Obviously prefers the money rather than playing football — Melvin Low (@mnlow) September 1, 2018

Understandably, after missing out on what could have been decent money both now and in the future for a failed player, Liverpool fans were not best pleased with Markovic.

I'd rather make him pull the weeds off the Anfield pitch — Melvin Low (@mnlow) September 1, 2018

Several called for their club to terminate Markovic's contract early, taking the hit of whatever compensation would be required in doing so.