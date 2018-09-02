Tottenham Hotspur visits Watford in a matchup of undefeated clubs entering the fourth week of Premier League action on Sunday, Sept. 2.

Spurs are coming off a dominant 3-0 throttling of Manchester United last Monday. Lucas Moura's outstanding two-goal performance was perhaps overshadowed by José Mourinho's explosive postgame presser, but Spurs continue to prove early on that they're not to be overlooked.

Meanwhile, Watford is coming off a 2-1 result against Crystal Palace that saw Roberto Pereyra find the net for the third time this season and gave the Hornets their third straight win to open the season.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: None in the U.S.

Live stream: NBC Sports Gold. You can also watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

