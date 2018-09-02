How to Watch Watford vs. Tottenham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Watford vs. Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday, Sept. 2.

By Kaelen Jones
September 02, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur visits Watford in a matchup of undefeated clubs entering the fourth week of Premier League action on Sunday, Sept. 2.

Spurs are coming off a dominant 3-0 throttling of Manchester United last Monday. Lucas Moura's outstanding two-goal performance was perhaps overshadowed by José Mourinho's explosive postgame presser, but Spurs continue to prove early on that they're not to be overlooked.

Meanwhile, Watford is coming off a 2-1 result against Crystal Palace that saw Roberto Pereyra find the net for the third time this season and gave the Hornets their third straight win to open the season.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: None in the U.S.

Live stream: NBC Sports GoldYou can also watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)