West Ham Fans Slate Forward's Performance Against Wolves as Hammers Slump Once More

September 02, 2018

A number of West Ham fans have had their say after they saw their side extend their losing start to the Premier League season to four games, thanks to Adama Traore's 93rd minute winner for Wolves. 

There are a number of factors responsible for the Hammers' dismal start, but inhabitants of the London Stadium have targeted one of their players as a big reason for it; Michail Antonio. 

The English forward has come under fire for his lacklustre showing against Wolves on Saturday, with many fans calling for him to be dropped. 

Antonio has been a key player for the Irons in recent years, earning a call-up to the national team for his efforts, but fans have had enough. 

A summer which saw almost £100m spent has left boss Manuel Pellegrini with a selection headache, seemingly yet to be able to filter out his best starting eleven. 

As a result of that, Robert Snodgrass, who spent last season out on loan, and Antonio were surprising starters for the visit of newly promoted Wolves, with neither having much effect on the game. 

As for 28-year-old Antonio, however, he was especially poor. The former Nottingham Forest man completed just 61% of his passes and had only 38 touches, four of them unsuccessful; the most of any player in claret and blue.

Consequentially, the Hammers faithful did not hold back on their feelings towards the forward on social media.

