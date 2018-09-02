Yerry Mina Reveals the Call That Made Him Choose Everton Over Manchester United

By 90Min
September 02, 2018

Everton summer signing Yerry Mina has revealed that he picked a move to Goodison Park over Old Trafford because of a phone call he received from Marco Silva, and a lack of one from Jose Mourinho.

The Sun reports that the Colombian centre back has told friends he made the choice to join Everton, despite a late push by Manchester United, because of a personal chat he had with Toffees' boss Silva in the days leading up to the deadline.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Mourinho reportedly did not contact Mina as had been expected, with the snub encouraging the Colombian international to shift his attention towards Goodison Park.

The lack of contact from United reportedly puzzled the 23-year-old defender, who had returned to Barcelona from holiday expected to head to Old Trafford after club representatives had met his agent.


However, United pulled back from the deal initially because his adviser wanted too much, only to then go to Barcelona directly and make a new offer.

Yet, as United and Mourinho went back and forward with their interest and bid, Everton's Silva spoke directly to the player and convinced him to make the move to Merseyside.

Both Mina and fellow Barcelona player Andre Gomes, completed their medicals at Everton on deadline day. Gomes joined on a season-long loan, while Mina completed a £28.5m permanent move.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

The Colombian is yet to be a part of a matchday squad for Everton this season due to a foot injury, but he is expected to be back and available following the international break.

Meanwhile, Mourinho has continued to complain of his squad's defensive frailties following their last two defeats to Brighton and Tottenham.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)