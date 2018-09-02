Yerry Mina Reveals the Call That Made Him Choose Everton Over Manchester United

Everton summer signing Yerry Mina has revealed that he picked a move to Goodison Park over Old Trafford because of a phone call he received from Marco Silva, and a lack of one from Jose Mourinho.

The Sun reports that the Colombian centre back has told friends he made the choice to join Everton, despite a late push by Manchester United, because of a personal chat he had with Toffees' boss Silva in the days leading up to the deadline.

Meanwhile, Mourinho reportedly did not contact Mina as had been expected, with the snub encouraging the Colombian international to shift his attention towards Goodison Park.

The lack of contact from United reportedly puzzled the 23-year-old defender, who had returned to Barcelona from holiday expected to head to Old Trafford after club representatives had met his agent.





However, United pulled back from the deal initially because his adviser wanted too much, only to then go to Barcelona directly and make a new offer.

🗣 | "It's important that the Club wants to fight for something. I'm delighted to be here." - Yerry Mina



— Everton (@Everton) August 9, 2018

Yet, as United and Mourinho went back and forward with their interest and bid, Everton's Silva spoke directly to the player and convinced him to make the move to Merseyside.

Both Mina and fellow Barcelona player Andre Gomes, completed their medicals at Everton on deadline day. Gomes joined on a season-long loan, while Mina completed a £28.5m permanent move.

The Colombian is yet to be a part of a matchday squad for Everton this season due to a foot injury, but he is expected to be back and available following the international break.

Meanwhile, Mourinho has continued to complain of his squad's defensive frailties following their last two defeats to Brighton and Tottenham.