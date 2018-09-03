6 of the Best Moments From the Premier League This Weekend

With no Monday night football in this round of fixtures, the Premier League treated us to a full weekend card, as it continued its high octane start to proceedings in some style, before the international break.

It left us with plenty to talk about, as three teams maintained 100% records and West Ham remain pointless under Manuel Pellegrini.

Here are six of the best...

Best Miss

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Mohamed Salah had a decent start to the season, with all signs pointing to another impressive goal haul, scoring twice in his first three games. However his miss against Leicester on Saturday in the Reds' eventual 2-1 win unfortunately set the tone for a poor individual performance.

Following Roberto Firmino's parried shot in the opening minutes with the scores still level, Salah had the goal at his mercy from around 12 yards out, but he somehow dragged it wide of the near post with his preferred left foot. One to forget for the normally ruthless forward.

Best Scenes in the Away End

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Wolves recorded their first top flight win in over six years at West Ham on Saturday, leaving it until three minutes into stoppage time before Adama Traore broke the deadlock - sparking wild scenes in the visiting support in the process.

Underneath the elation of a late winner, there was a sense of relief, as Wolves looked to be heading for only their third point from four games despite impressive showings against Leicester and Manchester City.





The win, though, lays the foundation for what could be something special at the newly promoted side, while West Ham suffered four straight defeats.

Best Goalkeeping Howler

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Only four games into his Liverpool career, we should chalk this one up as a learning curve rather than a defining moment for the briefly transfer record-holding keeper. However, the ironic manner in which his horrific mistake against Leicester came - after being lauded for his skill on the ball against Brighton - should not be forgotten out of sympathy.

It seemed to be written in the stars that he'd make such a mistake one week on from embarrassing Anthony Knoackaert, and he did not disappoint, as a preposterous attempt at a Cryuff turn backfired spectacularly with Kelehechi Iheanacho easily dispossessing him before Rachid Ghezzal made it 2-1.

Best Save

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Cardiff have endured a rough start to the season, but Philippines international keeper Neil Etheridge is slowly but surely making a major name for himself in the Premier League - and did himself no harm on Sunday despite his side losing out 3-2 to Unai Emery's Arsenal.

The highlight of the big man's performance was a ridiculous point blank save with his legs to deny Nacho Monreal to prevent Arsenal doubling their first half lead, having already been beaten by a Shkodran Mustafi header.

Best Assist

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The big positive Arsenal fans can take from Sunday's win over Cardiff, beside a hard earned three points, is the blossoming partnership between Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up front - evidenced clearly by Lacazette's silky assist to the latter for Arsenal's second goal.

Taking the ball from his partner in crime on the edge of the box, the French forward returned the favour in some style with a superb flick round the corner before Auba curled in for 2-1.

Best Goal

Clive Mason/GettyImages

It seems only fitting to round things off with the best strike of the weekend, coming from the home of champions Manchester City, as Kyle Walker's thunderous low strike from 25 yards was the difference as City saw off Newcastle by two goals to one.

He hadn't scored for City previously, but he picked his time nicely, hammering an effort low to Martin Dubravka's right to ensure City head into the international break with ten points from a possible 12.