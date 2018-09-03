Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Commends 'Calm' Side as Gunners Triumph in 3-2 Thriller Against Cardiff City

By 90Min
September 03, 2018

Arsenal manager Unai Emery praised his team's composure as they ran out 3-2 winners against Cardiff despite throwing away the lead on two occasions throughout the course of the game.

Speaking after the win, via the club's official website, the former Paris Saint-Germain boss said: "The reaction (to losing the lead) was very important. We have done it in each match, and today it was the same. It was the same when we needed to win (this game) after they equalised twice. I think the reaction was very good for continuing with our personality. 

"The most important was to be calm and continue working. They found chances and options in the match to score with their attacking movements, and we need to continue to improve in our defensive movements. Also in our box, not conceding these chances to the opposition. Cardiff had strong moments but before that, I think we controlled the match. With this way, we won."


The Gunners got the game off to a fine start, with Shkodran Mustafi heading home from a corner. Neil Warnock's side hit back just before half-time, as Víctor Camarasa scored his team's first league goal of the season. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then netted a scorcher, before Danny Ward bagged his first ever Premier League goal to make it 2-2. 


Arsenal sealed the points with just ten minutes to spare, as Alexandre Lacazette smashed home the winner from close range to send the travelling fans home happy.

Emery's side will look to build on their back to back wins over West Ham and Cardiff City a week on Saturday, when they take on Rafael Benítez's Newcastle at St James' Park. The Magpies have struggled so far this season, and the Gunners will be looking to pile the misery on the Toon with another big win on the road.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)