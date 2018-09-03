Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Commends 'Calm' Side as Gunners Triumph in 3-2 Thriller Against Cardiff City

Arsenal manager Unai Emery praised his team's composure as they ran out 3-2 winners against Cardiff despite throwing away the lead on two occasions throughout the course of the game.

Speaking after the win, via the club's official website, the former Paris Saint-Germain boss said: "The reaction (to losing the lead) was very important. We have done it in each match, and today it was the same. It was the same when we needed to win (this game) after they equalised twice. I think the reaction was very good for continuing with our personality.

"The most important was to be calm and continue working. They found chances and options in the match to score with their attacking movements, and we need to continue to improve in our defensive movements. Also in our box, not conceding these chances to the opposition. Cardiff had strong moments but before that, I think we controlled the match. With this way, we won."





The Gunners got the game off to a fine start, with Shkodran Mustafi heading home from a corner. Neil Warnock's side hit back just before half-time, as Víctor Camarasa scored his team's first league goal of the season. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then netted a scorcher, before Danny Ward bagged his first ever Premier League goal to make it 2-2.





Arsenal sealed the points with just ten minutes to spare, as Alexandre Lacazette smashed home the winner from close range to send the travelling fans home happy.

Emery's side will look to build on their back to back wins over West Ham and Cardiff City a week on Saturday, when they take on Rafael Benítez's Newcastle at St James' Park. The Magpies have struggled so far this season, and the Gunners will be looking to pile the misery on the Toon with another big win on the road.