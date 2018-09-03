Arsenal Star Could Land Himself in Hot Water After Making 'Political Gesture' During Cardiff Win

By 90Min
September 03, 2018

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi could have the book thrown at him by the Football Association after appearing to celebrate his goal against Cardiff City with a double-headed eagle that was gestured towards teammate Granit Xhaka.

Switzerland international Xhaka was fined during the World Cup after using the same celebration following his thunderous strike against Serbia, with Xherdan Shaqiri also punished when he replicated the celebration after scoring a late winner. The gesture is a nationalist symbol representing the double headed eagle on Albania's national flag.

MB Media/GettyImages

The controversial celebration once again appeared, this time in the Premier League, following Mustafi's goal on Sunday and the Mirror claim that the FA are likely to take action against the Germany international defender - who was born into an Albanian family from Macedonia.


The controversy over the summer even prompted former Liverpool defender and Switzerland international Stéphane Henchoz to speak out over the celebration.

"The double-headed eagle has no business in the Swiss national team," Henchoz said. "[Xhaka] does not represent Switzerland. He is a regular player at Arsenal, but I believe a captain must represent Switzerland and the team. Xhaka does not do it."

Comments also surfaced from the Swiss FA's secretary general Alex Miescher about national team players with dual nationality, which Xhaka was quick to respond to by insisting up to 60% of their side has their roots outside of Switzerland.

So far it has not been made clear how much trouble Mustafi could be in if any action is taken against him, but it is expected that the 26-year-old could be handed a similar fine to what Xhaka and Shaqiri were given during the World Cup.

