Atlético Madrid defender Filipe Luís has claimed that he never looked for a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano during the summer, contradicting reports that were circulating amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ligue 1 giants were known to be in the market for a new left back and Luís was among a host of candidates for the club's decision makers, as well as Juventus star Alex Sandro and Tottenham's Danny Rose.

PSG eventually secured a deal for Bayern Munich's fringe defender Juan Bernat, with the Spaniard signing on the dotted line for an estimated £12m.

Former transfer target Luís has since spoken out over the 'lies' which linked him with a move to the Parc des Princes, as the Brazil international insisted that he never had any intentions of leaving Madrid this summer.

"Three weeks ago this situation emerged, but I immediately reiterated to the company that I did not want to leave on the contrary," Luís said, quoted by Calciomercato. "Many lies have been written about me."

The 33-year-old has a contract with Atléti until 2019 and a return to Brazil could be on the cards next season, especially following the emergence of World Cup winner Lucas Hernández in the Spanish capital.

But manager Diego Simeone clearly still has faith in Luís in the early stages of the 2018/19 season, having started two of Atlético Madrid's three La Liga matches.

It is almost inevitable that Luís held some talks with PSG throughout the summer transfer window, but the defender clearly had his heart set on seeing out the remainder of his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano this season.