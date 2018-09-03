Barcelona Star Slams VAR After New La Liga Technology Awards Goal in Huesca Rout

Barcelona striker Luis Suárez has described La Liga's recently introduced Video Assistant Referee technology as "a blow to your happiness" despite benefiting from its intervention during an 8-2 thrashing of SD Huesca.

The Uruguay international saw his first goal of the night go under review over concerns that teammate Jordi Alba, before putting the ball on a plate for Suárez to score, was initially standing in an offside position.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The strike was eventually awarded to the Blaugrana and Suárez even went on to score the last goal of the match with a last minute penalty.

But Suárez, like many players across Europe who have now been playing with the technology for over a year, has not been impressed with VAR and the 31-year-old even criticised it for making the game too controlled.

"When you have doubts, with the VAR, you'll lose your adrenaline and desire to celebrate," Suárez said after the match, quoted by Goal. "It's a blow to your happiness. You can't make mistakes as everything is so controlled."

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

La Liga introduced the technology for the first time this season and after VAR's largely successful display during the World Cup, there had been high hopes it would be introduced across all of Europe's major leagues.





However, having such a high profile player speak out about VAR could be a major set back for its proposed introduction, especially when looking at other issues that the technology has produced across other European leagues.

I must say: I'm a big fan of this new Bundesliga logo for 2018-19. Really captures the spirit of the league. pic.twitter.com/Kyp7irKaUF — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) August 25, 2018

In Germany for example, nearly every time that the match officials consult with the VAR for a decision both sets of already vocal supporters will join forces in anti-DFB (German FA) chants as a form of protest.