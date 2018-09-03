Bayern President Calls for Sacking of PSG Director After Jerome Boateng Deal Collapses

September 03, 2018

Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness led an extraordinary tirade against PSG director Antero Henrique, telling the French club they should 'find a new sporting director' after Henrique's failed efforts to bring Jerome Boateng to the Ligue 1 champions.

Boateng was expected by many to leave Bayern for PSG, and a potential switch to Paris for Renato Sanches was also thought to be on the cards towards the end of the window, but both deals failed to get over the line before the August 31 transfer deadline.

TF-Images/GettyImages

But despite successful negotiations over the transfer of Juan Bernat, Hoeness was far from pleased with the conduct of the PSG representative, telling Kicker: "I'd advise Paris Saint-Germain to replace their sporting director.


"Henrique does not properly represent PSG. If they want to become a top club, they can not afford to have him at the helm."

While it's unclear what Henrique has specifically said or done to rile Hoeness, he alluded further, saying that the deal broke down because of PSG's refusal to meet the price tag - believed to be around €48m - placed on the central defender.

Hoeness, however, hasn't been the only senior figure at Bayern to criticise Henrique, with Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic coming to the aid of his colleague, admitting PSG's negotiating tactics were strange.

According to another report on Kicker, he said: "I do not want to offend anyone, I'm just saying that you can not do that kind of thing with Bayern Munich, especially when it comes to a player like Boateng.

"The tactics of the other side were funny. If such a transfer come about, both we and the player have to want it, and the other club has to show serious interest in such a player.

"We have never felt that way."

PSG did complete the signing of a German centre back during the transfer window, but had to make do with Schalke starlet Thilo Kehrer when the Boateng deal did not materialise.

