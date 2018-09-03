Cardiff Boss Neil Warnock Claims Bluebirds 'Deserved More' Following 3-2 Loss to Arsenal

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock claimed his side didn't deserve to lose to Arsenal on Sunday, following his side's 3-2 home defeat to Unai Emery's side.

Speaking after the match, via the club's official website, the veteran coach said: "You don’t always get what you deserve in football, the lads deserved more than that today but that’s life. I want us to try and entertain and go home talking about the match. They would have done that today and I thought it was a great advert for us.

“I was asked if I’d settle for another 0-0 draw? I suppose the answer is yes, but I want to enjoy the way we play, and I did enjoy it today. The winning goal doesn’t come in the Championship, you wouldn’t expect it, but it’s not like that at this level and it’s cost us."

"The lads showed an awful lot of character again today ,We had four or five excellent chances and I had my head in my hands a few times. I think Arsenal would have taken the chances we missed and that’s the difference. We could have had five or six, but this is something we need to learn.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"It's a learning curve, but I'm so pleased with the attitude of the lads, they give everything for me."





The Bluebirds got the game off to a poor start, as Shkodran Mustafi thundered home a header from a set-piece. Warnock's side hit back just before the break, as Víctor Camarasa scored his team's first league goal of the season. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's stunner saw his side regain the lead, before Danny Ward bagged his first ever Premier League goal to make it 2-2.

Arsenal broke the Cardiff fans' hearts late on, as Alexandre Lacazette rifled in a finish at the near post to take all three points back to north London.

The Bluebirds will look to bounce back after the international break, when they face a tricky trip to Stamford Bridge where they will take on Maurizio Sarri's rejuvenated Chelsea. The Blues have won all four of their Premier League matches so far this season, and Warnock will need to mastermind a fine gameplay to derail the west Londoners on their own turf.