Claudio Marchisio Joins Zenit St Petersburg on Free Transfer Following Departure From Juventus

By 90Min
September 03, 2018

Following a summer overhaul at Juventus which saw the Serie A champions shock European football with the capture of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, the Italian giants allowed a number of first team stars to move. Veteran midfielder Claudio Marchisio was among those to depart, and the Italian has now joined Russian side Zenit St Petersburg.


Marchisio had his contract with Juventus terminated by mutual consent, allowing the 32-year-old to move to a new club on a free transfer. Russian Premier League side Zenit have now taken advantage by securing the signature of the seven-time Serie A winner, the club have confirmed.

Further to the blockbuster signing of Ronaldo, Juventus also splashed big money on the signings of Douglas Costa on a permanent deal from Bayern Munich and Leonardo Bonucci for his high-profile return to Turin from Milan.

Joao Cancelo and Mattia Perin also arrived in major deals for Max Allegri’s side, whilst Emre Can’s arrival on a free transfer from Liverpool paved the way for midfield departures. Stefano Sturaro departed from Juve’s central contingent, whilst the departure of Marchisio marks the end of a career-spanning spell for a club icon.

Marchisio joined Juventus’ youth ranks in 1993, before being promoted to the senior side in 2005 and going on to enjoy a trophy-laden career in Turin, with only a loan spell at Empoli in 2007 breaking up the veteran’s career with The Old Lady.

Gonzalo Higuain was among the high profile departures from Juventus over the summer designed to regenerate some of the funds invested in the likes of Ronaldo at the club, but Marchisio’s departure is one which, along with the exit of goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon this summer, marks the end of an era for Juventus.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)