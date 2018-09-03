Danny Ings Reveals the Bet With Mohamed Salah Which Has Inspired His Strong Start at Southampton

Southampton striker Danny Ings has revealed that he has a bet with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah over who can score the most Premier League goals this season.

Salah proposed the bet after Ings left Liverpool to join the Saints on loan on deadline day. The Egyptian won the Premier League Golden Boot last season with a record-breaking 32 goals, while Ings scored only once in 8 appearances.

There is no cash involved though, as Ings says that he would have to be 'mad' to accept the bet if that were the case.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

"He’s not going to have to buy me a car or anything if I win – although he can if he wants," said Ings, quoted by the Mirror.

"He proposed the bet on messages when I left. Hopefully we’ll both score plenty of goals. It would be ­incredible to beat him, wouldn’t it? I’m just working every day to ­improve.

"I’ve missed a lot of ­football. But, of course, it’s not a cash bet. I wouldn’t be stupid enough to put any cash on it. It’s just a bit of banter.

"People would think I’m mad to take on that bet if there was cash ­involved.

"I don’t have a goals target. I don’t want to limit ­myself on what I can achieve. As long as we’re ­winning I’m happy."

Goals scored before Ings' deadline day move do not count, so Ings is currently winning. His two goals against Everton and Crystal Palace have given him the early lead over Salah, who scored his one goal of the season against Brighton.

Ings' goal against Palace marked the first time he has scored in a league victory since his last match for Burnley in May 2015.