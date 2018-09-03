'Emotions Got the Better of Me': Marcus Rashford Apologises for Red Card Against Burnley

Marcus Rashford has apologised after receiving the first red card of his career in Manchester United's 2-0 win at Burnley on Sunday.

Rashford has only been on the field for ten minutes when he was sent off in the second half for a perceived headbutt on Phil Bardsley, as tempers boiled over at Turf Moor.

Emotions got the better of me, I shouldn’t of reacted like that. Sorry to everyone at the club and all the fans #MUFC pic.twitter.com/6UWnxd4yYo — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 2, 2018

Jose Mourinho described Rashford as a "naive boy" for getting involved in the fracas, and the Englishman has since apologised on Twitter for his actions.

"Emotions got the better of me," Rashford tweeted afterwards. "I shouldn't have reacted like that. Sorry to everyone at the club and all the fans."

Neither Rashford's red card nor a penalty miss by Paul Pogba cost United as they recorded their first clean sheet of the season to ease some of the mounting pressure on Mourinho.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The 20-year-old will now serve a three-match ban, which will see him miss the Premier League matches against Watford and Wolves as well as United's EFL Cup clash with Derby County.

Before then, Rashford will join up with the England squad for their UEFA Nations League match against Spain and a friendly against Switzerland.

It has been a frustrating start to the season for Rashford, who failed to score against either Leicester or Brighton before being left on the bench against Tottenham.