'I like to Have the Ball': Hazard Admits He Prefers Sarri Approach to Previous Chelsea Bosses

By 90Min
September 03, 2018

Eden Hazard has highlighted one of the major changes that Maurizio Sarri has made at Chelsea, as the Italian maintained his 100% winning start in English football this weekend.

Hazard scored as the Blues beat Bournemouth 2-0 on Saturday to move onto 12 points from their first four games, a perfect record matched only by Liverpool and Watford going into the first international break of the season.

Hazard says that Sarri wants Chelsea to move the ball out from the back quicker, and insists that this is still a work in progress.

"We just need to play quicker," the Belgian said, quoted by the Mirror. "The ­manager doesn’t like it when we just keep the ball at the back.

"He wants the ball moving forward. We are trying to do this in training and also when we have a game."

Hazard also told Chelsea TV that he preferred Sarri's style of play to that of previous Chelsea managers Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

"I like to have the ball. Not in my own half, but in the last 30 metres," Hazard said, quoted by ESPN. "I like this type of game, it's completely different from Antonio Conte or [Jose] Mourinho before. Like I say, we have more of the ball so for me it's not bad."

Liverpool currently lead Chelsea on goal difference at the top of the league, with Manchester City and Tottenham two and three points further back respectively.

Hazard will now join up with the Belgium squad for an international friendly against Scotland and their UEFA Nations League debut against Iceland.

