Juventus had agreed a deal to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer before Lazio raised his price at the 11th hour, according to a report in Italy.

The Serbian midfielder was strongly linked with Manchester United and there were sporadic reports speculating that he could also join Chelsea or Real Madrid, but it was Juve who turned their interest into a concrete offer.

Calciomercato claims that an €80m fee was agreed between the two clubs in June, before Lazio decided to ask for more money, expecting that Juventus would not balk at an extra €10m.

The Italian champions called Lazio's bluff and pulled out of the deal, deciding to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid for €100m instead.

Just weeks after the agreement had been reached and then broken, Lazio told Milinkovic-Savic that he would not be sold, and a new five-year contract was put on the table.

A wage increase of €3m has convinced the 23-year-old to commit his future to Lazio, and he is expected to sign the new contract in the coming weeks.

Milinkovic-Savic scored 14 goals and provided nin assists in all competitions last season, and he has remained at the Stadio Olimpico despite Lazio missing out on Champions League football on the final day of last season.

Lazio started this season with consecutive defeats to Napoli and Juventus before picking up their first points of the campaign with a 1-0 win over Frosinone at the weekend.