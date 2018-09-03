Javi Gracia 'Proud' of Hard Working Watford After Hornets Fight Back to Shock Spurs at Vicarage Road

By 90Min
September 03, 2018

Javi Gracia heaped praise on his Watford players after the Hornets claimed their first ever Premier League triumph over Spurs.

Watford have enjoyed a perfect start to the season and continued their good form; coming from 1-0 down to clinch the points. Captain Troy Deeney netted his second of the season from a free-kick before Craig Cathcart headed home the winner from a corner.  

The mood around Vicarage Road is in stark contrast to the feeling at the back end of last season, where the Hornets limped to a 13th placed finish. After stunning Tottenham, Watford have now taken maximum points from their opening four games.


Gracia, as quoted by the Watford Observer, was expectedly beaming with pride after the game, saying: "I think today everybody’s happy because to get four wins in a row is not easy and everyone is enjoying it, the players, the supporters.


"It’s a good moment for us and we try to enjoy it knowing it’s only the beginning, four games. When we spoke last week and you ask me about we have won all the games, but not so important as Tottenham. All the teams are important for me and we prepare the same way for all the games.

“To win against Tottenham is very important for us because everybody knows they are a very, very good team and today it has been a very hard-working game. We enjoy this the same way as we did when we won against Crystal Palace, against Burnley or against Brighton. We are enjoying the moment and will try to keep our level.

“The mobility of Dele Alli, Lucas (Moura) and (Christian) Eriksen, they create a lot of chances inside and they had to defend. I think all of the players have played amazingly and I’m proud of them.

"In the second half we have conceded, but we had a very good reaction to be able to score from two set pieces. We have been confident until the end and with our fans, we got it (the win).”

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Gracia's men will now enjoy a two week break from Premier League action as international football takes over, before returning to take on Man Utd at Vicarage Road on September 15.

