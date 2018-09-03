Jurgen Klopp Responds to Jose Mourinho's Jibe About Liverpool Manager's Lack of Success

By 90Min
September 03, 2018

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has refused to be drawn into a war of words with Jose Mourinho, responding diplomatically to what many have perceived as jibes from the Manchester United manager.

As United have faltered early this season, with defeats to Brighton and Tottenham Mourinho's press conferences and interviews have become increasingly colourful with the former Chelsea boss occasionally using his camera time to go on the defensive, deflect criticism and even lash out at other managers.

Kevork Djansezian/GettyImages

Mourinho was recently asked whether he would still consider himself among the greatest managers in the world should his Manchester United side fail to win the Premier League, to which he replied: “Do you ask that question to the manager that finished third in the Premier League or fourth?”


Mourinho also pointed out that he has won trophies in several countries whereas Klopp has failed to win anything outside of Germany. 


After being asked about Mourinho's comments, during the Liverpool manager's press conference following Liverpool's 2-1 win over Leicester, Klopp responded (via the Liverpool Echo): “Er, what? What did he say? Now I’m interested.

“He’s right, that’s right, if he is speaking about me. Probably there are a few more managers in the league but you thought it was about me – no problem. He is right absolutely."

Klopp, who refused to be drawn into provocation, also conceded that the Portuguese is a league of his own in terms of Premier League success.

He continued: “He is probably the most successful manager in the Premier League at the moment. I have no problem with that.”


“(As for anything else) I can’t say anything about that. No clue what you are talking about to be 100% honest.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“But if he said I didn’t win anything outside Germany then he’s right – that’s easy to see.”

After a 100% start prior to the international break, Liverpool top the Premier League with 12 points, while United sit in 10th, sox points behind, after their win over Burnley on Sunday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)