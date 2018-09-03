Juventus Announce Their Champions League Squad List for the 2018/19 Campaign

Juventus have submitted their 23-man Champions League squad list to UEFA, informing the governing body of the players who will be participating in the group stage of the competition for 2018/19.
The Italian champions will begin their European campaign with an opening match against Valencia on September 19, having also been drawn against Manchester United and Young Boys in Group H.
📝 Juventus submit their squad list for the 2018/19 @ChampionsLeague group stage ➡️ https://t.co/XYzt6WrRQM #UCL #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/BbNdqvZnjL— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) September 3, 2018
"Juventus will begin their 2018/19 Champions League campaign away to Valencia on 19 September (21:00 CEST)," the club announced via their official website on Monday.
"Today, the club handed over to UEFA the list of players who will be eligible to take part in the group stage."
Here's their full list below:
1 Szczesny
2 De Sciglio
3 Chiellini
4 Benatia
5 Pjanic
6 Khedira
7 Ronaldo
10 Dybala
11 Douglas Costa
12 Alex Sandro
14 Matuidi
15 Barzagli
16 Cuadrado
17 Mandzukic
18 Kean (B List)
19 Bonucci
20 Cancelo
21 Pinsoglio
22 Perin
23 Emre Can
24 Rugani
30 Bentancur
33 Bernardeschi
The reigning Serie A champions were finalists in the tournament last year but lost to Real Madrid. Last season, they were unable to get past the quarter-final stage, bowing out to Madrid yet again, following a 6-1 aggregate loss.
With Cristiano Ronaldo now in their team, though, The Old Lady expect to go all the way this time around.