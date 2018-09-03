Juventus Announce Their Champions League Squad List for the 2018/19 Campaign

Juventus have submitted their 23-man Champions League squad list to UEFA, informing the governing body of the players who will be participating in the group stage of the competition for 2018/19.

The Italian champions will begin their European campaign with an opening match against Valencia on September 19, having also been drawn against Manchester United and Young Boys in Group H.

"Juventus will begin their 2018/19 Champions League campaign away to Valencia on 19 September (21:00 CEST)," the club announced via their official website on Monday.

"Today, the club handed over to UEFA the list of players who will be eligible to take part in the group stage."

Here's their full list below:

1 Szczesny

2 De Sciglio

3 Chiellini

4 Benatia

5 Pjanic

6 Khedira

7 Ronaldo

10 Dybala

11 Douglas Costa

12 Alex Sandro

14 Matuidi

15 Barzagli

16 Cuadrado

17 Mandzukic

18 Kean (B List)

19 Bonucci

20 Cancelo

21 Pinsoglio

22 Perin

23 Emre Can

24 Rugani

30 Bentancur

33 Bernardeschi

The reigning Serie A champions were finalists in the tournament last year but lost to Real Madrid. Last season, they were unable to get past the quarter-final stage, bowing out to Madrid yet again, following a 6-1 aggregate loss.

With Cristiano Ronaldo now in their team, though, The Old Lady expect to go all the way this time around.