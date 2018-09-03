Man City Star Raheem Sterling Pulls Out of England Squad With Back Problem

By 90Min
September 03, 2018

Raheem Sterling has withdrawn from Gareth Southgate's England squad for their Uefa Nations League matches against Spain and Switzerland.

According to the BBC, the English FA have revealed that the Manchester City winger has a back problem and won't be taking part in the two matches over the international break.

Sterling was on target for City against Newcastle this weekend, finding the back of the net to score the first goal of the 2-1 win. However, he was the only player who failed to report in for international duty at St George's Park on Monday.

Southgate will head into the games with 22 players instead of 23 as there are no plans to replace the Sky Blues attacker.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The revised squad list is below:

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Alex McCarthy (Southampton)


Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Harry Maguire (Leicester City) Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)


Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea)


Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

The Three Lions will play Spain this coming Saturday, before facing Switzerland the following Tuesday.

