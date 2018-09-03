Manchester United Organised Private Jet for Diego Godin Before Deadline Day Move Fell Through

Manchester United organised a private jet as they tried to thrash out a deadline day move for Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin, but were forced to cancel it when a deal couldn't be agreed.

Jose Mourinho was desperate to sign a centre back over the summer and turned his attentions to Godin after failing to snag Harry Maguire, Toby Alderweireld or Jerome Boateng.

On deadline day, it emerged that United had made enquiries about Godin earlier in the week, but it was confirmed within hours that no new faces would be arriving at Old Trafford.

However, the Mirror now reports that the deal may have been closer to completion than originally thought, with United going so far as to arrange transport for the Uruguayan in case a deal was struck.

The jet would have flown Godin from his holiday base in Sardinia to Manchester for a medical, and United were confident of getting the deal done as they triggered Godin's surprisingly low £18m release clause.

But neither Godin nor Atletico were keen to part ways, with Los Rojiblancos responding to United's bid by offering their captain a new contract.

According to reports, Manchester United are still furious with Diego Godin for using their interest in him to secure a new Atletico Madrid deal. — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) September 2, 2018

Mourinho has made his irritation about this matter known and United proved their need for a new defender by conceding seven goals in their first three matches of the new season.

However, the Red Devils kept their first clean sheet of the campaign in a 2-0 win at Burnley on Sunday.

Godin's Atletico have started the season in similarly indifferent style, with one win, one draw and one defeat from their first three matches.