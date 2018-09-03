Newcastle Fans Rave About New Summer Signing Following Impressive Performances

By 90Min
September 03, 2018

It's been a difficult start to the season for Newcastle. Third from bottom after just four games, it wouldn't be to far off a stretch to think that the Toon Army will be feeling exceptionally negative.

However, many Newcastle fans are becoming quietly optimistic that the Magpies might be in for a good season. They have already played Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City, and despite losing all three of those matches, Newcastle were competitive and only lost each game by a one-goal margin.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The results may not have gone Newcastle's way so far, but many fans believe that they will improve when the Toon play sides who finished outside of the top six last season.

Another area of optimism for Geordies are the performances of new signing Federico Fernandez. The Argentinian centre-back was part of the Swansea City side which was relegated from the Premier League last season, but since signing for Newcastle, Fernandez has looked a solid defender, and a good addition to the Newcastle first-team. 

Fernandez played for Rafa Benitez during his time at Napoli, which might be the reason as to why Fernandez is looking so assured in the Newcastle defence. What4ever it is, it's got Newcastle fans raving about his performances.

It's been a difficult few years for Newcastle fans. Under Mike Ashley the club has only gone backwards and has suffered two relegations since he became the owner of the club.

With that said, Fernandez's addition appears to have strengthened Newcastle's defence, and with easier fixtures still to come, the Magpies might not be in for such a bad season after all

