Manchester United Legend Paul Scholes Suits Up for 11th-Tier Club

Paul Scholes stepped up when his son’s amateur club needed another player. 

By Dan Gartland
September 03, 2018

Paul Scholes is one of the finest midfielders in Premier League history, famous for playing his entire career with Manchester United. But he suited up for another club on Saturday. 

Scholes’s son Arron plays for Royton Town, a non-league team in the Manchester Premier League. That’s the 11th tier of the English system. Royton was short on players for its game on Saturday against Stockport Georgians, so the manager called up Scholes. 

“We had eight or nine of our senior players missing and Paul said he’d be happy to help out if we were ever short as his son Arron plays for us,” manager Mark Howard told the BBC

The Stockport players were a bit intimidated, understandably.

Scholes won the Premier League 11 times in 20-year career with United, as well as two Champions League titles, and was capped 66 times by England. 

Despite having a legend in the side, Royton lost the game 1–0. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)