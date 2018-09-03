Paul Scholes is one of the finest midfielders in Premier League history, famous for playing his entire career with Manchester United. But he suited up for another club on Saturday.

Scholes’s son Arron plays for Royton Town, a non-league team in the Manchester Premier League. That’s the 11th tier of the English system. Royton was short on players for its game on Saturday against Stockport Georgians, so the manager called up Scholes.

Paul Scholes playing in the 11th tier of English football today! ⚽



🎥 @LMonsterAds pic.twitter.com/e6m1TTgyXU — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 1, 2018

“We had eight or nine of our senior players missing and Paul said he’d be happy to help out if we were ever short as his son Arron plays for us,” manager Mark Howard told the BBC.

Paul scholes playing for royton at Stockport georgians pic.twitter.com/U5gjbJuGVW — allen flitcroft (@allenflitcroft) September 1, 2018

The Stockport players were a bit intimidated, understandably.

As if I’ve just played against Paul Scholes😧 — will (@willcallan_) September 1, 2018

I didn’t even bother going near him😂 — will (@willcallan_) September 1, 2018

Scholes won the Premier League 11 times in 20-year career with United, as well as two Champions League titles, and was capped 66 times by England.

Despite having a legend in the side, Royton lost the game 1–0.