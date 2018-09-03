Pundit Claims That West Ham Should Sack Manuel Pellegrini After Just Four Games in Charge

It hasn't been the ideal start to the season for West Ham. Four losses in four games, the Hammers sit bottom of the Premier League on zero points. Surely now is the time for the West Ham hierarchy and fans to be cool, calm and collected, as new manager Manuel Pellegrini looks to impose his style on his new side.

However, former Ireland international and talksport pundit Tony Cascarino believes that West Ham should get rid of Pellegrini immediately, if they are to stay in the Premier League. The former Millwall and Chelsea striker sees dangerous comparisons to Frank de Boer's four game spell as Crystal Palace manager, believing that David Gold and David Sullivan must act quickly to save West Ham's season.



Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Cascarino wrote in his column for The Times: ''Last year I said after four games that Frank de Boer had to get the sack at Crystal Palace and I've got the same feeling with Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham. Given the way they are getting beaten, I cannot see a way out for this team.

''It was a big risk of getting rid of David Moyes and I thought after one game of the season that I had made a mess of my pre-season predictions and should have put them down as one of my teams to go down.''



Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Cascarino believes that there is a lack of fight and desire at the heart of the West Ham side, something that stems from the manager, he says:





''Pep Guardiola gave an interview to Gary Neville at the end of last season and he said that one of his biggest demands of his players is 'you've got to run'. Think about that and then look at West Ham. Some can't run. Some on Saturday chose not to run. I don't see this as a short-term problem.''