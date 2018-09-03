Radja Nainggolan Hits Back at Italian Media's 'Invented' Reports of Thigh Injury Via Twitter

Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan has hit out at new reports suggesting he is injured, taking to Twitter to inform the world that such reports are 'invented.'

The midfielder's statement comes after some Italian media outlets took his 78th minute substitution against Bologna at the weekend as meaning the Belgian is suffering from an injury, rather than just the precaution it was expected to be.

Problemi alla coscia? E preoccupante ? Mah incredibile cosa s’inventano... — Radja Nainggolan (@OfficialRadja) September 2, 2018

The tweet translates to "Thigh problems? And they're worrying? It's incredible what they can invent."

'They' in this instance, is thought to refer to newspaper outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, among other Italian media, who reported on the 'injury' in the immediate aftermath of Inter's win over Bologna, in which Nainggolan made his debut and opened the scoring.

Falsely reported injury aside, however, Nainggolan's impressive strike midway through the second half was followed by a late three minute double salvo from Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perisic as Inter ran out 3-0 winners.

It marked a satisfactory first appearance for his new club after what proved to be a trying summer for the Belgian.

Control with the left, perfect shot with the right, Radja Nainggolan gives Inter exactly what they need — Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) September 1, 2018

After missing out on Belgium's World Cup squad, he made the decision to retire from international football at just 30 years old, before completing a €38m switch from AS Roma - for whom he had played for four years - to Serie A rivals Inter.





And in Inter's case, Nainggolan proved to be a welcome addition to the starting eleven after enduring a difficult start to the Serie A season, losing 1-0 to Sassuolo before drawing with Torino at the San Siro.