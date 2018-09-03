Rafa Benitez Warns That Summer Signing Might Need 'a Few Months' to Settle at Newcastle

By 90Min
September 03, 2018

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has warned fans that new signing Salomon Rondon needs time to adjust to playing for Newcastle before he can show his best form.

Rondon signed for the Magpies on loan from West Bromwich Albion in a swap move for fellow striker Dwight Gayle. Since signing for Newcastle, Rondon has not shown his best form, despite scoring in Newcastle's Carabao Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

In his second start for the Toon, Rondon put in a better performance and even recorded an assist, setting up DeAndre Yedlin's goal. However, he was unable to prevent Newcastle sliding to a 2-1 defeat against Manchester City.


Benitez, speaking to the Northern Echo, stated that he is pleased with Rondon's attitude since singing for the Magpies, but believes the best is yet to come from the Venezuelan.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

The former Liverpool boss said: ''He is doing well, but he can still improve … He will need match fitness, so we need to play games.


''He will continue training, and hopefully we will see the best of him in a few months. I think he is giving us something, but he can still improve. He came after an injury with West Brom and came late. Now, these games are very important for him.''

Whilst Rondon is yet to hit his best form for Newcastle, Gayle has been banging the goals in for West Brom, including a brace in the Baggies' recent 2-1 win over Stoke.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)