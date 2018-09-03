Rafa Benitez Warns That Summer Signing Might Need 'a Few Months' to Settle at Newcastle

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has warned fans that new signing Salomon Rondon needs time to adjust to playing for Newcastle before he can show his best form.

Rondon signed for the Magpies on loan from West Bromwich Albion in a swap move for fellow striker Dwight Gayle. Since signing for Newcastle, Rondon has not shown his best form, despite scoring in Newcastle's Carabao Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest.



In his second start for the Toon, Rondon put in a better performance and even recorded an assist, setting up DeAndre Yedlin's goal. However, he was unable to prevent Newcastle sliding to a 2-1 defeat against Manchester City.





Benitez, speaking to the Northern Echo , stated that he is pleased with Rondon's attitude since singing for the Magpies, but believes the best is yet to come from the Venezuelan.

The former Liverpool boss said: ''He is doing well, but he can still improve … He will need match fitness, so we need to play games.





''He will continue training, and hopefully we will see the best of him in a few months. I think he is giving us something, but he can still improve. He came after an injury with West Brom and came late. Now, these games are very important for him.''

