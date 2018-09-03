Stoke City Boss Admits Club Lost Out to West Brom for Signing of Premier League Striker

Stoke manager Gary Rowett has admitted that his side lost out to West Brom for the signing of Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle.

Stoke were recently beaten 2-1 by West Brom, and it was that man Gayle who scored both goals. Rowett, as quoted by the Stoke Sentinel, explained how Stoke lost out to West Brom on the signing of Gayle.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

“I don’t know that we came that close," said Rowett.





“We were looking at a double deal involving Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie, but it never came to the point of the price and I think that was the difficult bit.

“The fact we did our business early on the striker front (by signing Benik Afobe) then made it difficult to go and do another player like that.

“You make decisions and things happen, but we’ve got players out on the pitch that can do the job and should score goals."

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

West Brom were also able to use Salomon Rondon as leverage in the signing of Gayle. Newcastle agreed to sign Rondon on a season-long loan, after which Gayle moved to West Brom on the same terms.

Gayle's recent goals against Stoke show just why the Potters were keen on his signature, and Rowett stated after the game against West Brom that his team needs to improve in front of goal, especially after Benik Afobe's penalty miss.

"At the moment we are not looking clinical or dangerous enough.





“The penalty impacts the game somewhat. The ref said it’s not a sending off because it hits the post and then hits the hand, but it doesn’t, he deliberately handles it and it has to be a sending off. So that’s disappointing.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

“But then to sum up the afternoon we go and miss the penalty when we could have had 20 minutes of pressure.

“Then the first time we take a risk, Erik Pieters shoots and scores, surprise, surprise. If you are brave, things happen off the back of it.”