Why Tammy Abraham's Loan From Chelsea to Aston Villa Is the Perfect Move for the Youngster

By 90Min
September 03, 2018

The situation surrounding Tammy Abraham this summer was certainly a messy one. His immediate future with Chelsea was very unclear, and his long-term future was hardly much clearer.

Abraham was involved with Chelsea during their pre-season, but failed to make a matchday squad once Olivier Giroud had returned from the World Cup. He was reportedly the subject of a late bid from rivals Tottenham Hotspur, but Abraham remained at Chelsea.

Albert Perez/GettyImages

He eventually joined Championship side Aston Villa on loan, which was widely viewed as a step backwards in terms of his development, following a spell in the Premier League with Swansea City.

Abraham summed up the uncertainty around his future by telling Aston Villa's YouTube channel that he was ensured he would be part of Chelsea's squad this season, meaning he rejected advances from unnamed Premier League teams, only to be shipped out to the Championship at the last minute.

Many believe that the move to Aston Villa is pointless, as Abraham has already proven himself at that level. This is undeniably correct, with Abraham's 23 goals with a struggling Bristol City side indisputable evidence.

However, life in the Premier League was not so prolific for Abraham. He netted five goals in 31 appearances for Swansea, which was an incredibly disappointing return for one of England's most promising young strikers.

A temporary move to the Championship could be exactly what Abraham needs. Aston Villa are expected to compete for promotion, meaning they should be several levels above the Bristol City team of the 2016/17 season, giving Abraham more chances to perform.

At Swansea, Abraham endured a streak of 17 matches without finding the net, which will certainly have been detrimental to Abraham's confidence. He fell out of the England setup, and was overlooked for the World Cup squad, which will also have been tough to take for the 20-year-old.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

If he can rediscover his prolific form, his stock will rise once more.

Come January, should Abraham have proven himself once more, he will be a very attractive option to any Premier League side who are lacking goals. Chelsea could always recall him, and send him to any interested team in the top flight, giving him a second chance in the Premier League.

It is even possible that Alvaro Morata, Chelsea's current striker, fails to rediscover his confidence and goalscoring form. In that case, Abraham could return to Chelsea in January as a confident, dangerous striker, which is exactly what the Blues need.

This is only a step backwards if Abraham fails to seize the opportunity. 23 goals in the Championship is better for a young player's development than a 17-game goalless streak in a higher division. Abraham will be surrounded by better attacking players at Aston Villa than he was at Bristol City, meaning he will be able to learn different ways of playing.

At 20, Abraham is certainly still young. A spell in the Championship will not stunt his development, whether it be for six months or a full season. Struggling Premier League sides will still be keen on Abraham, especially if he becomes a prolific Championship striker once more.

If Abraham takes his chances, he will force his way into Chelsea's plans for both the present and the future. Build up that confidence, and come back in the knowledge that you can make a real impact in the Premier League. It is only a matter of time.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)