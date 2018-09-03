Wolves' Raul Jimenez Opens Up on Failed West Ham Move in 2015 Amid Missed Plane Rumours

Raul Jimenez has made a bright start to life with Premier League new boys Wolves this season, but the forward has now admitted the real reason why he did not complete a transfer to the Premier League back in 2015 in a failed move to West Ham.

Having scored on his first appearance for his new side since his summer loan move from Benfica with a strike in the 2-2 opening day draw with Everton, Jimenez has hit the ground running at Molineux, but the forward has moved to clarify stories of his collapsed move to east London three years ago.

International duty for nine first teamers:



🇧🇪 Leander Dendoncker

🇮🇪 Matt Doherty

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Morgan Gibbs-White (U19)

🇲🇽 Raul Jimenez

🇵🇹 Ruben Neves

🇵🇹 Rui Patricio

🇲🇦 Romain Saiss

🇵🇹 Diogo Jota (U21)

🇵🇹 Ruben Vinagre (U19)



🌍🐺https://t.co/PxVKHJYExP — Wolves (@Wolves) September 3, 2018

Rumours had suggested that the deal fell through as Jimenez missed the flight to complete his move from Atletico Madrid, but the 27-year-old has dispelled those claims, as the forward told the Daily Express: “No, no, that’s not what really happened.

“I don’t know why anyone has said that. The way it was, was that one day I had a proposal from West Ham and the next day Benfica and that was it.

FULL-TIME West Ham 0-1 Wolves



Wolves leave the London Stadium with all 3 points after a late stoppage time winner courtesy of Adama Traoré#WHUWOL pic.twitter.com/hrf8VFLUko — Premier League (@premierleague) September 1, 2018

“Benfica wanted to buy me but West Ham was a loan deal. So that was the thing. It wasn’t anything to do with sleep.”

Three years on from his transfer to Lisbon, Jimenez finally completed his move to the Premier League during the summer on loan from Benfica joining Championship winners Wolves, and has gone on to enjoy great early success with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side so far.

A last minute win away to West Ham on Saturday was a huge boost to the early phases of Wolves’ Premier League campaign, with Jimenez leading the attack against the side he could have joined, as Adama Traore struck in stoppage time to seal a shock victory for the Premier League new boys.