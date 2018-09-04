Big Money Backers from Britain and Abroad Consider Premier League Investment

Newcastle fans who are desperate for Mike Ashley to sell his stake in the club may be encouraged by the news that there are businessmen who are prepared to invest in Premier League clubs.

Britain's richest man Jim Ratcliffe hinted on Friday that he may be open to the idea of making a takeover bid for a top flight club, indicating that there could be more investors ready to put their money in.

Ratcliffe, the founder of chemical firm Ineos, has a staggering net worth of £21bn. He has described football as a "lifelong passion" and has been linked with a takeover at Chelsea, where he is a season ticket holder.

Ratcliffe was coy about whether he would be putting his money into an English club, but he admitted that his investment in Swiss side Lausanne-Sport was “a dipping your toes in the water sort of thing," implying that he has more ambitious plans in the pipeline.

The Newcastle Chronicle confirms that Ratcliffe is not the only man interested in bidding for a Premier League club, according to intermediaries who claim that there is a "renewed buzz" about investing in English teams.

A lucrative new TV deal and potential for global growth has reportedly encouraged investors from Britain, America and Asia to consider making a move on the Premier League market.

Last month it was reported that a member of the ruling Abu Dhabi family had made a £2bn bid for Liverpool, though this was rejected by current owners FSG.

Newcastle had the lowest net spend of any Premier League club in the summer transfer window, and fans have been protesting against Ashley's ownership for several years.

They will hope to be swept up in this new wave of investment, if and when it arrives on British shores.