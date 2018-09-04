New Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo earns over three times as much money as his closest Serie A rival, according to an official wages list released by Serie A.

Ronaldo joined the Italian champions this summer in a €100m move from Real Madrid, and it has now been revealed that he will earn €31m (£28m) a year during his time with the Bianconeri, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The next highest on the list is Gonzalo Higuain, currently on loan at AC Milan from Juventus, whose summer move saw his wage packet increase to €9.5m (£8.6m) a year.

From today’s @Gazzetta_it, here’s an XI of Serie A’s highest earners pic.twitter.com/VErEGvCeeS — Chloe Beresford (@ChloeJBeresford) September 4, 2018

In fact, of the eight highest-paid players in the league, seven are on Juve's books, with only Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma breaking the monopoly.

The wages of Higuain, Paulo Dybala, Miralem Pjanic and Douglas Costa - the players ranked 2nd to 5th on the list of highest earners - are still not as much combined as Ronaldo's salary alone.

The Portuguese superstar has not yet justified his extortionate wages in his first few weeks at Juventus, failing to score in any of his first three Serie A matches for the Turin club.

It is early days in Ronaldo's Juventus career but they will be expecting to see a return on their huge outlay soon.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri also leads the way as the best-paid manager with earnings of €7.5m (£6.75m) a year. Carlo Ancelotti (Napoli) and Luciano Spalletti (Inter) are his closest competitors.