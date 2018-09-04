Cristiano Ronaldo Dwarfs Competition on Reported Serie A Salary List

New Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo earns more than three times as much money as his closest Serie A rival.

By 90Min
September 04, 2018

New Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo earns over three times as much money as his closest Serie A rival, according to an official wages list released by Serie A.

Ronaldo joined the Italian champions this summer in a €100m move from Real Madrid, and it has now been revealed that he will earn €31m (£28m) a year during his time with the Bianconeri, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The next highest on the list is Gonzalo Higuain, currently on loan at AC Milan from Juventus, whose summer move saw his wage packet increase to €9.5m (£8.6m) a year.

In fact, of the eight highest-paid players in the league, seven are on Juve's books, with only Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma breaking the monopoly.

The wages of Higuain, Paulo Dybala, Miralem Pjanic and Douglas Costa - the players ranked 2nd to 5th on the list of highest earners - are still not as much combined as Ronaldo's salary alone.

The Portuguese superstar has not yet justified his extortionate wages in his first few weeks at Juventus, failing to score in any of his first three Serie A matches for the Turin club.

It is early days in Ronaldo's Juventus career but they will be expecting to see a return on their huge outlay soon.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri also leads the way as the best-paid manager with earnings of €7.5m (£6.75m) a year. Carlo Ancelotti (Napoli) and Luciano Spalletti (Inter) are his closest competitors.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)