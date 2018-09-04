Crystal Palace Boss Roy Hodgson Provides Update on James Tomkins' Injury

By 90Min
September 04, 2018

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson remains hopeful of having defender James Tomkins available again by the time his side faces Huddersfield Town, after the international break.

The former West Ham centre-back missed the Eagles' last two games with a calf strain, registering absent for their Carabao Cup triumph over Swansea City and their weekend loss to Southampton.

While Tomkins could return to training next week, Hodgson is uncertain but 'hopeful' over the defender's chances of making a return in time for the clash with the Terriers.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"I don’t know," Hodgson replied after being asked if the player would be ready for his side's next match, via The Huddersfield Daily Examiner.


"It was a calf strain. He hasn’t trained with me since it happened so I don’t know what timescale there will be.

"He is still receiving treatment this week, and whether he will be able to join in with us next week ahead of the Huddersfield game, I wouldn't be able to tell you.

"I am hopeful, but I don't know."

Wilfried Zaha, meanwhile, is a doubt for the Huddersfield clash as well. The attacker was also an absentee during the loss to Southampton on the weekend and the team haven't won a match without him since September 2016.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)