Crystal Palace Boss Roy Hodgson Provides Update on James Tomkins' Injury

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson remains hopeful of having defender James Tomkins available again by the time his side faces Huddersfield Town, after the international break.

The former West Ham centre-back missed the Eagles' last two games with a calf strain, registering absent for their Carabao Cup triumph over Swansea City and their weekend loss to Southampton.

While Tomkins could return to training next week, Hodgson is uncertain but 'hopeful' over the defender's chances of making a return in time for the clash with the Terriers.

"I don't know," Hodgson replied after being asked if the player would be ready for his side's next match, via The Huddersfield Daily Examiner.





"It was a calf strain. He hasn’t trained with me since it happened so I don’t know what timescale there will be.

"He is still receiving treatment this week, and whether he will be able to join in with us next week ahead of the Huddersfield game, I wouldn't be able to tell you.

"I am hopeful, but I don't know."

Wilfried Zaha, meanwhile, is a doubt for the Huddersfield clash as well. The attacker was also an absentee during the loss to Southampton on the weekend and the team haven't won a match without him since September 2016.