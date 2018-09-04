Dimitar Berbatov Admits to Supporting Newcastle as He Idolised Forward Alan Shearer

Dimitar Berbatov recently admitted to supporting Newcastle United when he was younger, purely due to the fact that he idolised the Magpies' number nine Alan Shearer.

The former Manchester United and Spurs forward used to own a Newcastle shirt with Shearer's iconic number 9 on the back, and the Bulgarian revealed it was his most prized possession.

Speaking to Four Four Two, Berbatov said: "Shearer would smash in goals from all over the place, smashing goals, smashing noses… he was unbelievable, and you know his goal celebration? That was iconic.

"At first I supported Blackburn because Shearer was there, then Newcastle. My parents got me a Newcastle No. 9 shirt because they knew I loved Shearer so much. I would sleep in it."

Shearer is the Premier League's highest ever goalscorer, as the former England international hit 260 goals in 441 appearances - a feat that is yet to be beaten.

PAUL BARKER/GettyImages

Berbatov was always rumoured to be a fan of the Magpies, with Newcastle fans hoping that the Bulgaria international would be making the switch to the North-East, but a move never materialised.

He made over 200 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 94 goals, beginning at Spurs before moving to Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United, and ending with a two-year stint at Craven Cottage with Fulham.

AFP/GettyImages

Whilst at United, Berbatov accomplished a milestone only his hero Shearer and Andy Cole had achieved, as the Bulgarian scored five goals in a game against Blackburn Rovers.

Berbatov remarked: "I could have scored six – Paul Robinson saved it!"

"I was the first foreigner to hit five goals in one game, and to be in the company of Shearer and Andy Cole was unbelievable."