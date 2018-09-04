Eden Hazard Reveals What He Believes Is Chelsea's Biggest Advantage in This Season's Title Race

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has admitted that he and his teammates are revelling in being Premier League title underdogs this season.

The Blues finished outside of the top four last season in a fractious final campaign under Antonio Conte, but have started the new season well and look reinvigorated under new manager Maurizio Sarri.

‘I hope it will be a big season for the team.'



Some #MondayMotivation from @hazardeden10... 👊https://t.co/W5h9SeWThf — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 3, 2018

Quoted by the Mail this week, Hazard spoke about the plaudits being handed out to Liverpool and reigning champions Manchester City, while the Blues fly under the radar.

He said: "That's good, that's good. For us we are a little bit in the shadow. So we just try to do our job, win games and then we see. Of course [we can win the title]. Of course I believe. Especially in the Premier League, you never know what will happen. They can drop points. We can win points."

The first real test of Hazard and co's title credentials will come against Liverpool at the end of the month, with Hazard admitting: "We are playing Liverpool here, massive game, so [a great statement] if we win. Last year we won here 1-0 so we need to repeat this."

The Premier League clash comes just four days after the two sides meet at Anfield in the third round of the Carabao Cup, the second of three weeks in a row which will see the west London side playing midweek cup games in addition to their Premier League commitments.

That run includes a set of three away games in six days, with a weekend trip to West Ham sandwiched between a long journey away to PAOK to kick off the Europa League group stage and the Tuesday night game at Anfield.