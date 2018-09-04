Former Newcastle Striker Micky Quinn Claims Jordan Henderson Is Better Than 2 Man Utd Midfielders

By 90Min
September 04, 2018

Former striker turned pundit Micky Quinn has claimed that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson would get into Manchester United's starting lineup, as he is a better player than both Ander Herrera and Fred.

Henderson signed a new long-term deal at Liverpool on Monday, which will reportedly keep him at the club well into his thirties.

The 28-year-old still divides opinion among fans and pundits, despite solid performances recently both for Liverpool and England. However, he has an admirer in Reds fan and talkSPORT pundit Quinn.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"Yeah I definitely think he’d (Henderson) get in the United (team),” Quinn said on talkSPORT's Alan Brazil show, as quoted by the Express, before identifying which players specifically he believes Henderson is currently stronger than.

“They’ve been struggling. (In place of) Fred. I mean what’s he done? He got bombed at the weekend (against Burnley), he hasn’t settled in. I think he’s better than Herrera."

Liverpool-born Quinn, who played for Newcastle, Coventry and Portsmouth among others during his career, also claimed Henderson would be a shoo-in for both Tottenham and Arsenal.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

He continued: “Well he got in front of (Eric) Dier at the World Cup so in my book he’d be in front of Eric Dier in Spurs’ team.

“Oh yeah, me and you would get in the Arsenal team Al, especially in that midfield, definitely.”

Henderson has played in all four of Liverpool's games so far this season but started just once, in the 1-2 win over Leicester on Saturday. 

His position has come under threat at Anfield thanks to the form of James Milner and Gini Wijnaldum, as well as new signing Naby Keita. Meanwhile, Brazilian defensive midfielder Fabinho has yet to be introduced to the first team by manager Jurgen Klopp since arriving from Monaco this summer.

