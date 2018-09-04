Fulham Goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli Receives England Call Up for Spain & Switzerland Games

Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has been called up to the England squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League clash with Spain and the friendly against Switzerland.

The news about the Cottagers stopper has come from Sky Sports, with 26-year-old Bettinelli set to join Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland and Alex McCarthy in the Three Lions squad.

Sky sources: England have called up Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli to squad for Spain and Switzerland games. #SSN pic.twitter.com/87nXVZkwXs — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 4, 2018

After establishing himself as Fulham number one midway through last season's promotion winning campaign, Bettinelli looked to have been pushed down the pecking order during the summer following the signings of Fabri and Sergio Rico.

He was on the bench behind Fabri for the first two games of the campaign, but was handed an opportunity in the victory over Fulham and then crucially saved a penalty in the 2-2 draw with Brighton in the club's last Premier League fixture.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Bizarrely, Rico has so far been the one to miss out. After playing in the Champions League quarter finals for Sevilla last season, his deadline day loan was billed as a coup for Fulham.

Yet the 25-year-old started the campaign on the bench and hasn't even been selected at all for the last two Premier League games as a result of Bettinelli's sudden return to action. His only action was in the Carabao Cup second round win over Exeter of League Two.