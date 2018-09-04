Fulham Goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli Receives England Call Up for Spain & Switzerland Games

By 90Min
September 04, 2018

Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has been called up to the England squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League clash with Spain and the friendly against Switzerland.

The news about the Cottagers stopper has come from Sky Sports, with 26-year-old Bettinelli set to join Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland and Alex McCarthy in the Three Lions squad.

After establishing himself as Fulham number one midway through last season's promotion winning campaign, Bettinelli looked to have been pushed down the pecking order during the summer following the signings of Fabri and Sergio Rico.

He was on the bench behind Fabri for the first two games of the campaign, but was handed an opportunity in the victory over Fulham and then crucially saved a penalty in the 2-2 draw with Brighton in the club's last Premier League fixture.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Bizarrely, Rico has so far been the one to miss out. After playing in the Champions League quarter finals for Sevilla last season, his deadline day loan was billed as a coup for Fulham.

Yet the 25-year-old started the campaign on the bench and hasn't even been selected at all for the last two Premier League games as a result of Bettinelli's sudden return to action. His only action was in the Carabao Cup second round win over Exeter of League Two.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)