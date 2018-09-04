Jermain Defoe Praises 'Sharp' Arsenal Duo After Both Forwards Score in Thrilling 3-2 Cardiff Win

Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe has admitted he was dazzled by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette's performances after the two started up top together in the 3-2 win against Cardiff City on Sunday.

It was the first time new Arsenal boss Unai Emery started the two forwards together and the duo repaid his bold decision, bagging a goal apiece. An analyst for Sky Sports 'Super Sunday' program, Defoe liked what he saw from the pair.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Speaking as quoted by the Daily Express, the former England international said: “Like I said before, at the end of the day you want to try and get your best players on the pitch.

“They’re two great players to be fair. They’re sharp, they make things happen, they score goals. Aubameyang’s goal was brilliant, that Thierry Henry finish.

“Obviously we saw with Lacazette his movement, which I mentioned beforehand, in and around the box really sharp, stays high, and we saw with the winning goal.”

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Continuing on, Defoe commented on the brilliance of Lacazette's winning goal, adding: “You have to put power there and especially go high as well.

“It’s a great finish. It’s sharp, the touch and the finish. Hit the ball clean, hit the target.

"From that angle it is difficult to go low and beat the goalkeeper from that sort of angle.”

Much like Defoe, many Arsenal fans will be pleased with the link up play between their strikers. With Arsenal possibly at their best when Lacazette and Aubameyang are both on the field, Emery has a few things to ponder over this international break.